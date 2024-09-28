PM Modi pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Hundreds of salutations to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, who sacrificed his life to protect the self-respect of the motherland."

In a video on X, the Prime Minister lauded Bhagat Singh's courage and selfless dedication, stating, "With every citizen of our nation, I pay my salutations to the symbol of courage and power, martyr Bhagat Singh. Without caring for their lives, Bhagat Singh and his comrades participated in courageous acts that greatly contributed to our nation's freedom."

PM Modi further emphasised that for Bhagat Singh, personal pride was never a concern. "He lived for just one mission and gave up his life for that mission – to free India from tyranny and British rule. At a time when the British Empire claimed that the sun never set on its dominion, their authority was shaken by a 23-year-old youth," PM Modi said.

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister urged the nation to be inspired by Bhagat Singh's patriotic zeal: "We may or may not become Bhagat Singh, but we must have the same love for our country. We should cultivate the passion to do something for our nation."

Born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Lyallpur district of Punjab (now in Pakistan), Shaheed Bhagat Singh is revered as one of the most significant revolutionaries of India’s freedom struggle. His fierce dedication to the cause of independence and willingness to sacrifice his life for the nation's freedom have made him a symbol of resistance against colonial rule.

Bhagat Singh, along with his comrades Sukhdev and Rajguru, was executed by the British government on March 23, 1931, for their involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. His fearless activism and call for action ignited the spirit of freedom among millions of Indians, especially the youth.

The nation remembers and honours Bhagat Singh as a true patriot who sacrificed everything for the country's independence.

