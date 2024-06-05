PM Modi plants Peepal sapling on World Environment Day

New Delhi, June 5 On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday planted a Peepal sapling in the national capital.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event in Buddha Jayanti Park.

The theme of World Environment Day is 'Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience'.

With this theme, the children would be asked to plant saplings and also take care of them. Children in the household should be taught about global warming, sea pollution, ways to curb it and how the Earth can be saved.

With this video, the Prime Minister wants to highlight the significance of plants and trees in our lives and give a message to the world about it.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) founded the World Environment Day in 1972 in a conference in Stockholm. The day has been celebrated since 1974.

