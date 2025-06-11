PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

New Delhi, June 11 Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Wednesday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended him for his efforts in representing India on the global stage and appreciated his contributions in the meeting with members of the all-party delegations of the Operation Sindoor outreach on their return.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi met members of the delegations, including Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others, at his residence in New Delhi. Rajeev Rai was part of the DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi-led delegation which visited Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Rai, the MP from UP's Ghosi, said: "It was our responsibility, and I appreciate that the Prime Minister found it appropriate to seek feedback from MPs who had gone abroad, even informally. I had prepared a report and brought it with me. I felt that even if I didn’t get a chance to speak, I would at least share my thoughts in writing."

"When I gave him the letter, PM Modi said, ‘You did very well.’ I told him I simply followed what Netaji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) taught us, and as (party President) Akhilesh Yadav had reminded me before leaving, ‘National interest is paramount for the Samajwadi Party.’ That sentiment guided me throughout the mission. The Prime Minister appreciated that we had also participated with full commitment."

Rai emphasised how the Indian delegations tried to convey to foreign nations the role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism, especially at a time when Pakistan also sent out its own representatives to counter India's claims and discuss issues like the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Whatever we said was based on facts and the wisdom passed down by our leaders. I don’t think any Pakistani leader could respond to our arguments," Rai told IANS.

"We both got independence in 1947. While India is the world's largest democracy, Pakistan has become the hub of terrorism. It has never had a stable civilian government. Leaders like Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan all failed to hold power for long. Pakistan is the only country where terrorism functions as an industry."

Rai pointed out that Pakistan has been linked to almost every major terrorist attack globally and shelters many designated terrorists.

"Even Osama bin Laden was found in Pakistan. How can the world ignore this?" he added.

"I included all these points in my letter and raised them wherever I could during our interactions. I believe many people were convinced by our stance."

