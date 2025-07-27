PM Modi praises Mani Maran for preserving ancient manuscripts, Tamil pundit calls it 'fulfilling experience' 

New Delhi, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, praised the efforts of Mani Maran, the Tamilian pundit of Saraswathi Mahal Library, who has been doing commendable work in preserving ancient manuscripts.

The library has published as many as 20 books, penned by him.

Addressing the monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi said that Maran's initiative reflects how individuals can contribute to protecting India's intellectual and cultural heritage.

Mani Maran, Tamil pundit of Saraswathi Mahal Library, spoke to IANS after PM Modi's appreciation and called it a "fulfilling experience".

"I'm not sure how the Prime Minister came to know about me, but it's fulfilling to be recognised. I've always believed that my hard work would one day be acknowledged. I'm grateful to the Prime Minister for the appreciation," he said.

Sharing his first reaction on being named by PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Tamilian scholar said that he was thrilled about the development and also elaborated on his extensive research and training sessions for students on manuscripts.

"I'm thrilled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned me in today's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, which I never expected. For years, I've been working on research in archaeology, history, and manuscriptology, bringing out related information, and training students. Our library has been instrumental in this endeavour. Currently, I'm conducting evening classes where I teach students about Tamil manuscripts.

He further said that the information in manuscripts is a treasure trove of Tamil heritage, containing medical notes, historical facts, and technological information.

"We have over 2.5 million manuscripts, and there's still much to be uncovered. As a single individual, it's impossible for me to study and publish all of it. That's why I'm training students to read manuscripts, so they can contribute to this field," he informed.

He also underlined the need for bringing a level playing field in the sector.

"The number of students interested in learning this is limited due to limited job opportunities. If we offer better pay and job prospects, more students would be interested. Over 30 students trained by me are working in various places, but their pay is not comparable to what's offered in the IT sector. If the remuneration were better, more students would be willing to learn," he stated.

PM Modi, taking note of his sincere endeavour, in the radio address, highlighted how his students have not only become proficient in reading the texts but have also begun research into traditional medicine based on them.

PM Modi underlined the importance of preserving such texts, calling them "chapters of the soul of India" that must be passed on to future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor