PM Modi praises youth helping elderly with Digital Life Certificates, cyber awareness

New Delhi, Nov 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 116th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, praised the Digital Life Certificate system for simplifying the process for the elderly, eliminating the need for them to visit banks in person.

PM Modi emphasised the role of youth in assisting the elderly in navigating digital systems, ensuring they do not face challenges and are aware of emerging threats like Digital Arrest scams.

"In Mann Ki Baat, we often talk about such youth. There are many youths who are working selflessly for society and are engaged in finding solutions to numerous minor problems of the people," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that many young people have formed groups to assist those in need of help or information.

"For example, Virendra, who lives in Lucknow, helps the elderly with the matter of Digital Life Certificate. As you know, as per the rules, all pensioners have to submit a Life Certificate once a year. Till 2014, the process was such that the elderly had to go to the banks and submit it themselves. You can imagine how much inconvenience it used to cause to our elderly. Now, this system has changed," he said.

With the introduction of the Digital Life Certificate, the process has become much easier, and the elderly no longer need to visit the bank.

"Youths like Virendra have a major role in ensuring that the elderly do not face any problems on account of technology. They keep making the elderly of their neighbourhood aware of it. Not just that, they are also making the elderly tech-savvy," PM Modi mentioned.

He further stated that the number of people receiving Digital Life Certificates has crossed 80 lakh, with more than 2 lakh of them being elderly individuals above the age of 80.

PM Modi also praised youth in various cities who have stepped forward to help the elderly become part of the digital revolution.

"Mahesh from Bhopal has taught many elderly people of his locality to make payments through mobile. These elderly people had smartphones, but there was no one to tell them their correct usage. The youth have also come forward to save the elderly from the risk of Digital Arrest," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts of Rajiv from Ahmedabad, who warned people about the risks of Digital Arrest.

"I had discussed Digital Arrest in the last episode of Mann Ki Baat. The elderly are the most common victims of such crimes. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to make them aware and help them stay safe from cyber fraud," he said.

Urging the public to keep spreading awareness, PM Modi said, "We have to explain to people again and again that there is no provision of digital arrest in the government; this is a blatant lie, a conspiracy to trap people. I am happy that our young friends are participating in this work with full sensitivity and are motivating others as well."

