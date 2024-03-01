PM Modi Predicts NDA Victory With 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections As Country Relying on Modi’s Guarantee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially kicked off his election campaign in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Friday, confidently stating that the NDA is poised to secure 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as the country is relying on Modi’s guarantee.

He further alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc has been obstructing the execution of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and 'Awas Yojana' schemes.

Abki bar 400 par (this time we will win over 400 seats) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the country is relying on Modi’s guarantee. Where all hopes from others end, Modi’s guarantee begins, the prime minister said addressing a public meeting ‘Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ here.

Highlighting examples such as the revival of plants like the Sindri fertiliser unit and the North Karanpura power project, Prime Minister Modi asserted that these achievements exemplify the fulfillment of his promises. In a sharp criticism directed towards the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, Modi accused them of plundering the state.

I have not seen such huge bundles of notes which were recovered from Jharkhand…Whatever money has been looted from people has to be returned to them. This is Modi’s guarantee, he said.

Prime Minister Modi declared that extortion has reached unprecedented levels under the JMM-led government in the state, attributing it to their appeasement policies which have resulted in increased infiltration. He also criticized the INDIA alliance, branding them as anti-development and anti-people.