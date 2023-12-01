PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit proposed to host COP33 in India in 2028. Modi was the only head of the state who spoke at the opening panel of the summit. The United Nations’ World Climate Action Summit, being held in the glitzy United Arab Emirates, clicked into its first full day of scheduled events on Friday.PM Modi arrived at the Leadership Pavilion, where he will address the opening session of the conference at 3:30 PM. Britain’s King Charles III, who is known to have spent decades working on environmental issues, is also expected to address the summit.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be spending around 21 hours in Dubai today and delivering four speeches, attending two special initiatives and seven bilateral meetings on climate events. In addition, he will be doing pull-aside and informal meetings with world leaders as well. Calling India a blend of economy and ecology, Modi said that the country aims to achieve net zero emissions by the 2070. He further said that India’s focus is to also reduce carbon emission by 45%.COP stands for Conference of the Parties under the UNFCCC. It consists of 197 countries that consented to the UNFCCC in 1992. This year is the 28th iteration of COP countries and plans to be a difficult follow-up to last year, where developing countries celebrated victory on key climate finance issues. At the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai, countries will for the first time assess how far off track they are at curbing global warming. It’s a process called the global stocktake.