PM Modi protects country from terrorism: Naqvi

Bhopal, Nov 15 Senior BJP leader and former minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vigorous vow for good governance and national security has protected India from trouble of terrorism and vicious Jihadi violence amid the ongoing global turmoil.

Addressing a poll rally in Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, Naqvi said that while on one hand the Modi government’s commitment to national security has instilled a sense of security among the people of the country, on the other hand it has created fear among the terror elements.

“Had there been the Congress in power at the Centre today, its weak and shaky leadership and knee-jerk policies would have made the country suffer from the scourge of terrorism and Jihadi fanaticism,” BJP leader claimed.

Naqvi said that before 2014, every part of the country was affected by unrestrained terrorism; every 15 days one or other part of the country witnessed bomb blasts and other terror attacks in which many innocent people were killed.

“PM Modi has tackled terror activities with iron fist by adopting a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and broke the backbone of terrorism and those who give shelters to terrorists,” he said.

The BJP leader said that PM Modi led BJP government has demolished “duping appeasement” by his “determination to development with dignity”.

“The champions of communalism and their cartel of conspiracies have again become active to denigrate and defame the country. We have to remain cautious of these nefarious elements as carelessness causes accidents,” he said.

"Wiping out the stains of communal and criminal acts of foreign invaders, a grand and magnificent Ram Mandir is being constructed at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and this has filled every Bharatwasi and Ram Bhakt with immense pride," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor