PM Modi provided significant relief to common man by reducing GST slabs: Himachal BJP chief

Shimla, Sep 18 Himachal Pradesh unit BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided significant relief to the common man by reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs.

“This is for the first time in India's history that the tax was reduced. If we calculate, if someone wants to build a room and requires 1,000 bags of cement, the reduced GST on cement makes a difference of Rs 60 per bag, resulting in a benefit of Rs 60,000,” he said while addressing people who participated in a cleanliness drive organised at the Kali Bari complex here.

The event was organised as part of the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Likewise, Bindal said, if someone buys a television set, they will benefit by from 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

“If a sister buys a daily cosmetic item, she will receive a 25 per cent benefit.”

Similarly, the rates on flour, pulses, rice, and other everyday items have either dropped from 18 to just five per cent or to zero. Bindal said the GST on “our daily use medicines has come down from 12 to five per cent and even zero and the GST on life-saving medicines that are expensive has been reduced to zero”.

The ongoing Seva Pakhwada programme is a fortnight for the welfare of the common man and also a fortnight for strengthening the country's economy.

To mark PM Modi's birthday, blood donation camps were held at 21 locations in the state on Wednesday.

Bindal said September 18 was marked as cleanliness day and programmes were organised across the state.

“To keep the country clean, he worked to build toilets in the homes of 12 crore poor people and inspired the general public, every individual, to work together to keep our country, the state, the village, the city, and the neighborhood clean,” added the BJP chief, who is a former Cabinet minister.

