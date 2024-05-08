PM Modi Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence on Adani-Ambani, Asks ‘How Much Money Did They Get From Them?’ (Watch)

Karimpur, May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, questioning the party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani and questioned them about having received money from the industrialists. Addressing a public meeting here today, PM Modi said that for years the Congress’ ‘Shehzada’ used to speak of ‘5 industrialists’ and then he started to speak only of “Ambani and Adani” and now they are silent on them.

“However, since the election dates were declared, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have even stopped abusing Ambani, Adani. Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of the Congress: how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much (funding) did the Congress receive from them for the (ongoing) elections? I smell something wrong here. The Congress should come out and clarify to the people," PM Modi said.

Further, in a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and his Congress colleague and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said one 'R' is looting Telangana and passing on the loot to another 'R' in Delhi.

"From Telangana to Delhi, a lot is being spoken about the 'double R' (RR) tax. A (Telugu) film named 'RRR' was released recently and went on to become a blockbuster hit. However, someone told me that 'RR' has left 'RRR' far behind when it comes to collections. The lifetime (box office) collection of 'RRR' was reported to be over Rs 1000 cr, but the same amount of money was mopped up in just a few days through the 'RR' tax," he said.

"Telangana mein ek R loot ta hai aur Delhi mein dusre R ko deta hai. (One R loots the public in Telangana and gives the collections to another R in Delhi). This double 'RR' game could potentially destroy Telangana," PM Modi added. Also coming down heavily on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the previous ruling party in the state, PM Modi said while the BJP pursues a 'nation first' policy, the Congress and the BRS work to advance the principle of 'family first'.

PM Modi Questions Rahul Gandhi on Adani-Ambani

"These (dynastic) parties run on the principle of 'by the family, for the family, of the family'. The only 'glue' that binds Congress and BRS together is corruption. Appeasement politics is in their DNA. It is their only agenda. The Congress and the BRS follow the 'zero governance model'. There is a desperate need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of such parties," he added. Reaffirming his earlier statement on reservation, PM Modi alleged that the Congress was conspiring against the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

"The Constitution, as was envisioned and drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, is against the idea of reservation on the basis of religion. They want to steal from your quota, as guaranteed by the Constitution, and give it to their vote bank," PM Modi said. Invoking expelled leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim against Rahul and the Congress, he said the grand old party wants to 'lock up' the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This disclosure was made by none other than a former confidante of the Congress' royal family. He said the Congress conspired to stop the temple construction and overturn the Supreme Court decision (settling the age-old title dispute in favour of the Hindus)," PM Modi said.