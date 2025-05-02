PM Modi re-launches Amaravati capital works

Amaravati, May 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-launched Amaravati development works at a massive public meeting here on Friday, nearly 10 years after he laid the foundation stone for the new Andhra Pradesh capital.

He pressed a button to formally lay foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 49,040 crore in the presence of Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Central and state ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition.

These include the High Court, the Legislative Assembly, the State Secretariat, and four towers of Heads of Departments (HoDs).

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for some works and inaugurated some other projects worth Rs.8,000 crore including setting up of missile test range, and works related to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways.

In his address on the occasion, Chief Minister Naidu vowed to complete the state capital in three years. He told the Prime Minister that he would invite him again for the inauguration.

Naidu recalled that it was PM Modi who laid the foundation stone for Amaravati. He slammed the previous government of the YSR Congress Party for destroying the dream of Amaravati with its destructive policies.

It was on October 22, 2015, that the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati.

Few development works worth about Rs 8,000 crore were undertaken by the then TDP government. However, the works came to a halt after TDP lost power in 2019 as the YSR Congress Party government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capitals.

This faced stiff resistance from farmers of 29 villages in Amaravati who had given their lands for the development of the state capital.

After the TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June last year, Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.

The state government has decided to take up various works at a cost of Rs 77,250 crore. Tenders have already been called for works worth Rs 49,000 crore.

The Centre has assured all support in undertaking the works. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to lend Rs 15,000 crore. The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has approved a loan of Rs 11,000 crore.

