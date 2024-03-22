PM Modi reaches Bhutan to inaugurate hospital, meet King

New Delhi, March 22 Bhutan rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, as the leader landed in the Himalayan kingdom and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23 and was warmly received by his counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, at Paro airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

He will be inaugurating the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital in Thimphu, built with the assistance of the Government of India.

PM Modi will also receive an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan, and PM Tobgay.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the countries, and India’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First policy.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership between the two nations," MEA had said earlier.

PM Modi accepted the invitation extended by his counterpart Tshering Tobgay last week, on behalf of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to visit Bhutan.

