PM Modi reaches Jharsuguda Airport to a rousing welcome

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport, at Jharsuguda to attend a grand ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ and dedicate a series of mega projects to the nation.

He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by senior party leaders and officials. PM Modi later went to Amalipali Ground, the programme venue, in a special carcade.

Hundreds of BJP supporters and the public standing on both sides of the road to Amalipali Ground greeted him with people holding the Tricolour and posters of the Prime Minister in their hands.

Cultural troupes also welcomed PM Modi, performing various traditional cultural programmes of Western Odisha and musical instruments being played along the road stretching around 2 kms from the VSS Airport to the Amalipali Ground.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also greeted the supporters, waving his hands on his way to the venue. PM Modi also came out of his car to greet the BJP supporters and people along the road.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi earlier wrote on Friday, “Will be in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to inaugurate developmental works worth over Rs. 50,000 crore. In a historic feat, over 97,500 telecom towers across India would be commissioned. These have been built using local technologies and will boost connectivity in remote areas, border areas and those affected by Maoism.”

He further added, “The other projects being launched or foundation stones being laid pertain to rail connectivity, expansion of IIT infrastructure, skill development centres, housing and much more. These works are in line with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat where the poor and downtrodden get access to all-round development.”

Notably, the PM will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in Jharsuguda, an official statement said.

These projects span various sectors, including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing, among others. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Security has been tightened across Jharsuguda for the high-profile visit. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken control of the meeting ground, ensuring every person entering the venue undergoes thorough checks.

Additional forces have been deployed at the airport, while barricades have been set up along the roadshow route.

Vehicles heading towards the venue are also being screened, with access restricted only to those carrying SPG-authorised passes. This is the seventh visit of PM Modi to Odisha after the BJP assumed power in the state.

