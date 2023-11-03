PM Modi reappointed chairman of Shri Somnath Trust
By IANS | Published: November 3, 2023 01:51 PM2023-11-03T13:51:04+5:302023-11-03T13:55:07+5:30
Patan (Gujarat), Nov 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue as the chairman of Shri Somnath Trust for another five-year term, officials said here on Friday.
A decision to this effect was taken during a recent meeting, chaired by the Trust's Chairman and Prime Minister Modi, at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.
A highlight from the meeting was the announcement regarding visitor engagement at the Somnath Mandir. The temple welcomes around one crore visitors annually.
In a stride towards modernisation and transparency, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a digital dashboard during the meeting.
This innovative tool is designed to monitor real-time statistics, encompassing the influx of pilgrims to the Somnath Mandir, details regarding online reservations, Puja ceremonies, and the dissemination of Prasad, among other data.
This dashboard serves as a digital gateway, providing trustees with daily updates and insights into the temple's activities.
Further administrative actions were taken during the meeting, where the accounts for the financial year 2022-23 were approved.
Additionally, the services of the internal/statutory auditor and the GST consultant have been retained for the subsequent year.
