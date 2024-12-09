PM Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda’s views on science as a force to move forward

New Delhi, Dec 9 Highlighting that Swami Vivekananda was a great supporter of modern science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission believed that the importance of science was in inspiring and taking us forward.

Addressing an event at Ramakrishna Math in Gujarat via video conferencing, PM Modi emphasised India’s growing dominance in the field of modern technology.

PM Modi said that India’s identity had got a boost with achievements like becoming the world's third largest startup ecosystem, steps towards becoming the world's third largest economy, modern construction in the field of infrastructure and providing solutions to global challenges.

He added that today's India was moving forward based on its knowledge, tradition and centuries-old teachings.

Stressing spirituality and sustainable development, are the two important ideas to be remembered to make the earth better, the Prime Minister said that by harmonising these two ideas, we could build a better future.

PM Modi added that Swami Vivekananda used to emphasise the practical side of spirituality that could fulfil the needs of society.

He added that along with purity of thoughts, Swami Vivekananda also used to emphasise keeping the surroundings clean.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the goal of sustainable development can be achieved by maintaining a balance between economic development, social welfare and environmental protection.

Sharing his vision to initiate youth into politics, PM Modi said, “Swami Vivekananda believed that youth power is the backbone of the nation.”

The Prime Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, 2025, will be celebrated as Youth Day.

PM Modi highlighted the Government’s resolve to bring 1 lakh talented and energetic youth into politics in the coming times.

He added that these youth would become the new face of Indian politics in the 21st century and the future of the country.

Noting that the country has a big opportunity due to its young population, PM Modi stressed the need to prepare the youth for leadership in every field of nation-building.

“There is a need for our youth to lead the country in politics just like technology and other fields,” he said.

