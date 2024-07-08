PM Modi received by Russia’s first Deputy PM, is it a signal to China?

New Delhi, July 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival in Russia, was accorded guard of honour at VNUKOVO – II International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The itinerary of PM Modi’s two-day trip to Russia includes dinner with the Russian President, interaction with the Indian diaspora and the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, where the two leaders will discuss many issues of global interest.

What has caught the attention of global experts is the ‘extra attention’ and grand welcome given to PM Modi during his arrival in Russia. PM Modi was received by Russia’s first Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and in a rare gesture, he also accompanied the Indian PM from the airport to the hotel in the same car.

Notably, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on his recent visit to Russia was received by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, who ranks lower in seniority with the first Deputy PM.

This gesture of providing a red-carpet welcome to the Indian PM by Russia’s highest-ranking official, just below President Putin himself, sends a clear message about the importance that Russia places on its ties with India.

For the unversed, India and Russia ties have weathered many storms in the past and the friendship between two nations has only grown robust and stronger than ever.

On the economic front, Russia has been the biggest arms supplier to India for decades. After its military conflict with Ukraine, India remained one of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian oil, there adding to its earnings and revenue.

While India and Russia participate in the 22th Annual Summit, the world media including the Chinese will have their eyes fixed on the meeting's outcome and conclusions.

Russia, like any other country, may not have been explicit in categorising its ties with neighbouring nations, in terms of preference but it's first-hand’ welcome to Indian PM reiterates the amount of confidence and trust it puts in its relations with India despite the fast-changing global landscape.

This assumes greater significance in light of the fact that India has lately diversified its defence ties with the Western powers, hoping not to remain dependent on one nation for weapons import.

