PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Sep 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, where a large number of people gathered to welcome him.

Citizens lined both sides of the road as the Prime Minister waved while people showered him with flowers amid chants of 'Modi Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' holding the Tricolour in their hands.

Students dressed in costumes held dance performances along the road with the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' as a show of gratitude to the Prime Minister. Traditional dance performances were also presented during the roadshow.

The Prime Minister will launch a series of transformative development projects across multiple sectors during a high-profile event held at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar.

He will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, and he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore.

Ahead of participating in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, PM Modi said that the development projects which will be inaugurated during the event will benefit people from across the nation, calling it an important day for the maritime sector.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Today, 20th September, is an important day for India's maritime sector and our quest towards self-reliance. At around 10:30 A.M., will take part in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme in Bhavnagar."

"Works worth over Rs 34,200 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid. These will benefit people across India. Key policies relating to the shipping sector will also be our focus," he added.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports.

Among the highlights is the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and the laying of the foundation stone for a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Additional maritime developments include a new cargo berth and container handling facilities at Paradip Port (Odisha), Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat, and modernisation projects at Kamarajar Port (Ennore, Tamil Nadu), Chennai Port, Car Nicobar Island, Deendayal Port (Kandla), and inland waterway facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a substantial portfolio of projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat alone, focussing on sectors like renewable energy, port infrastructure, roadways, healthcare, and urban transport.

Key Gujarat-based initiatives will be inaugurated, including the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, and the 475 MW PM-KUSUM solar feeder for farmers.

The Badeli 45 MW Solar PV Project and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village will also be inaugurated.

In the healthcare and urban infrastructure sectors, foundation stones will be laid for expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar and Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar.

PM Modi will also launch the four-laning of 70 kilometres of national highways, improving connectivity and trade routes in the state.

Several MoUs will be signed between government bodies and private players, reinforcing public-private partnerships and accelerating regional development.

The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region, envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor