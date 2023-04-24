PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome after he arrived here on Monday with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.

Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, the Prime Minister began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road along the route which was under a tight security net. People of all age groups from various parts of the state lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome PM Modi and showered him with flowers.