PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 Amidst unprecedented tight security in Kerala's capital city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport at 7.50 pm on Thursday amid a rousing welcome.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Kerala in 2025.

Soon after arriving at the technical area of the airport, PM Modi was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi, George Kurian and a galaxy of state BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former president V. Muraleedharan and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, among others.

Hundreds of people were waiting to have a glimpse of PM Modi on either side of the road, right from the airport to the Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s official residence on Thursday night.

At the main junctions, excited BJP workers were heard shouting slogans praising PM Modi, and the onlookers included children, young and even the elderly.

PM Modi was seen seated in the front seat with folded hands and acknowledging the welcome that was accorded to him by the common man.

He is in the state capital city to dedicate to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore on Friday.

On Friday, he will leave for the Pangode Military camp and board the helicopter to reach Vizhinjam, near the port site.

It is the country’s first dedicated container transhipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment.

Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India’s position in global trade.

After dedicating the Vizhinjam Port to the nation, PM Modi will return by helicopter to the airport and leave for Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati.

In line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 7 National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor