PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola I in TN's Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Chennai, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, marking the birth anniversary of the illustrious Chola emperor, Rajendra Chola I, at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district.

As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister released a commemorative coin in honour of the Chola king, celebrating his contributions to Indian history, architecture, and maritime legacy.

Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, a white veshti (dhoti), half-sleeved shirt, and angavastram (upper cloth), the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Gangaikonda Cholisvaram temple, also known as the Brihadisvara Temple, which was built by Rajendra Chola I as a replica of his father Rajaraja Chola I's temple in Thanjavur.

The temple, maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, is considered a masterpiece of Chola architecture and Saivite tradition.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with poorna kumbham honours before entering the temple premises.

He performed abhishekam for the presiding deity, Choleeswarar (Lord Shiva), using sanctified water brought from the Ganga in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also offered deeparadhana (worship with lamps) and witnessed Tamil Shivaacharyas chanting Vedic hymns in Tamil as part of the traditional rituals.

He visited various shrines within the temple complex, including those dedicated to Goddess Durga, Parvati, and Lord Murugan, and spent considerable time admiring the intricate sculptures and bronze icons dating back to the Chola era.

He was particularly fascinated by the stone-carved statues, copper plates, and metal idols that reflect the richness of the Chola dynasty's cultural and spiritual life.

During the ceremony, odhuvars (temple singers) rendered sacred Saivite hymns, while renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja performed compositions from Thiruvasagam, the devotional verses of Tamil saint-poet Manikkavasagar.

The event also marked the millennial celebration of Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to Southeast Asia, which showcased the Chola empire’s naval prowess and far-reaching influence.

The Prime Minister also visited a thematic photo exhibition on 'Saiva Siddhanta and Chola Temple Arts' organised by the ASI, and interacted with scholars about the legacy of Rajendra Chola I, expressing deep appreciation for the dynasty's contributions to Indian history and architecture.

