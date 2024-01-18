PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram by more than 20 countries.

The design of the postage stamp includes the Ram Temple, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river, and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative postage stamps released by PM Modi include the Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Maa Shabari.

The gold leaf of the sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements known as 'Panchbhoot,' representing sky, air, fire, earth, and water, are illustrated through various design elements, establishing a harmonious connection with the essential elements for all manifestations.

Along with this, PM Modi also released a book of tickets dedicated to Lord Ram worldwide.

This stamp booklet is an effort to showcase Lord Ram's international appeal to various societies.

The 48-page book includes postage stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the United Nations.

