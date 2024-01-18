PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamps on Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of Ram Mandir Inaugration, Pm Modi released the commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya ram temple and book with stamps dedicated to Lord ram from around the world on Thursday.

"Today, I got the opportunity to attend another event organized by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Today, 6 Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts across the world."said Pm modi while giving speech.

The objective of the stamps is to highlight the global appeal of Lord Ram across various societies. The 48-page book showcases stamps from more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organizations like the United Nations. The stamp designs incorporate essential elements related to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, featuring the temple itself, the revered Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in and around the temple.

The collection consists of six distinct stamps, each depicting key figures and symbols from Lord Ram's narrative, such as the Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri. Gold leaf detailing is used for the sun rays and the Choupai, adding a regal touch to the miniature sheet.

Preparations are in full swing for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be the chief guest at the event, which will also mark the official inauguration of the Ram temple. The temple trust expects over 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, industrialists, and saints, to participate in the ceremony.