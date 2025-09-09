PM Modi reviews flood-hit Himachal and Punjab; promises financial aid, housing support and agricultural rehabilitation

New Delhi, Sep 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted back-to-back visits to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to review flood-related damage from heavy rains.

He made an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. Later, the Prime Minister held an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess overall damage.

A Rs. 1,500 crore relief package was announced for the hill state, along with advance release of the second instalments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

In Punjab, too, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the parts hit by floods. During an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives, he reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that had occurred in the state.

Modi has announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s possession. Here too, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister met members of families affected by floods and landslides. He offered his condolences to the next of kin who have lost their near and dear ones in the calamity, and announced ex-gratia payments of Rs. 2 lakh each to families of deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the seriously injured.

Orphaned children will receive long-term support through the PM CARES for Children scheme.

Across both states, reconstruction of homes will be undertaken under PM Awas Yojana, with geotagging of damaged houses, while restoration of national highways, rural roads, and government schools will be done through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided, specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

Assistance will be provided in the form of borewell refurbishment (RKVY mode) and solar-powered irrigation under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy guidelines.

The states will be provided with rehabilitation support through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the provision of livestock mini-kits.

In addition, construction and repair of rainwater-harvesting recharge structures under Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari will also be undertaken.

Inter-ministerial central teams have been dispatched to both states for detailed damage assessments, and further assistance will be calibrated based on their reports.

Prime Minister Modi praised the timely response and extensive work undertaken by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, and state administrations.

He assured that the Union Government will continue close coordination with the states to expedite all relief and restoration efforts.

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh has suffered total losses estimated at approximately Rs. 4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides between June 20 and Sep 8.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s flood damage has been pegged at over Rs. 13,289 crore in economic losses, driven largely by crop destruction across around 1.76 lakh hectares of farmland and widespread infrastructure impacts.

