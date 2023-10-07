PM Modi reviews preparations of implementation of key promises made in his I-Day speech

New Delhi, Oct 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparations towards implementation of two key announcements he had made in his Independence Day speech this year.

Modi on August 15 had announced ensuring affordable credit for poor and middle class housing and providing solar power for households.

Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for implementation of these two announcements.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had said: "The weaker sections who live in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses.

“We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies.

“If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with a relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees.

“If the income tax bracket for my middle-class families is raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, it benefits the salaried class, the middle class the most.”

