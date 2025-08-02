PM Modi reviews rising flood threat in Varanasi

Varanasi, Aug 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, directing officials to ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected by the calamity.

The water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi was more than 70 metres on Friday and continues to rise at a rate of four centimetres per hour.

As of Friday, the river was flowing at 70.28 metres, prompting heightened alertness from authorities. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on standby and is fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation, officials said.

PM Modi sought updates from the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate of Varanasi regarding the current situation.

He enquired in detail about the flood preparedness and the relief efforts being undertaken by the administration to help the affected population.

The Prime Minister also asked about the condition and arrangements in the relief camps and for those who have taken shelter in other locations.

He asked the authorities to ensure that people who are affected get all possible support from the local administration and emphasised the need for a prompt and efficient response to the unfolding crisis.

As per data provided by the Central Water Commission, the warning level for the Ganga in Varanasi stands at 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres, and the high flood level is marked at 73.901 metres.

With the water level rising, floodwaters have started to seep into low-lying areas of the city, posing significant risks to local residents.

According to the district administration, continuous and intense rainfall in Uttar Pradesh over the past three days has contributed to the surge in water levels of the Ganga in Varanasi.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with projections suggesting the water level could cross the danger mark soon if the current rate of rise continues.

