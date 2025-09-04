PM Modi revived India's cleanliness values: MP CM

Indore, Sep 4 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the values of cleanliness into a mass movement, which has been a part of India’s traditions, but over time it was neglected.

"Cleanliness has been a part of India’s traditions, daily routine and values for centuries, but over time it was neglected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived these habits and values, transforming cleanliness into a mass movement," Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement addressing an event organised under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Indore, the cleanest city of India, on Thursday.

Chief Minister honoured the sanitation workers and shared a meal with them.

He appreciated their contribution in keeping Indore at the top of cleanliness rankings for eight years, highlighting their hard work, dedication, and service spirit.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off 50 new electric AC buses in Indore, started by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) with an investment of Rs 60 crore to strengthen the city’s public transport system.

The civic body has planned to run at least 150 electric buses, of which 50 have been rolled out in the first phase on Thursday. These buses will be equipped with a digital payment system.

Yadav also unveiled the ‘Swachhata Ka Mahaguru’ logo. He felicitated councillors for their outstanding contributions to cleanliness. He also inaugurated the country’s first ‘Zero Waste Zoo’ in Indore.

Later, addressing the gathering on this occasion, Indore Mayor said that the city has witnessed holistic development marked by innovations in cleanliness and rapid strides in digital initiatives in the past few years.

Highlighting Indore’s development journey, Bhargava stated that the corporation has set a roadmap for the development with a vision for 2050.

