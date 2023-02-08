PM Modi says during 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has allocated a time of over 12 hours to discuss President's Address.