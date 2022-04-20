PM Modi says special AYUSH visa for foreign nationals on anvil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and stated that India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to the country to take advantage of traditional medicine.

To address the growing demand of foreign nationals in traditional medicine, PM Modi said, "Soon, India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy."

In his address, PM Modi said that the possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of AYUSH are limitless. "We are already witnessing an unprecedented boom in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics," added the Prime Minister.

"We are going to make a special AYUSH hallmark. This hallmark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India," added PM Modi.

The PM said that it is very important that the farmers involved in growing medicinal plants should get the facility to easily connect with the market. For this, the government is also working on modernisation and expansion of the AYUSH e-marketplace, he informed.

"So far, this year, 14 startups have joined the unicorn club. I am confident that unicorns will soon emerge from among the AYUSH ecosystem" said PM.

Speaking about Ayush's contribution during the COVID pandemic, PM said, "It's the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' and other similar products have helped people boost their immunity."

Besides the WHO DG, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he feels "privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi".

Emphasising the areas of development, Tedros said, "Long term strategic investments and government commitment needed to support innovation, innovators. The government needs to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable way, bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefits out of it", added Dr Tedros.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said that it is a matter of pride for him to participate in the AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. "According to WHO, 80 per cent of people in the world use traditional medicine. The knowledge of this medicine should not only be respected but should also be protected and promoted," added Mauritius PM.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded PM Modi's efforts in Yoga and traditional medicine. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have made a place in the world for Yoga and for now traditional medicine. People across the world are now moving towards traditional medicine. It's time to now move toward preventive medicine."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor