PM Modi, Shah, Nadda likely to attend MP CM oath ceremony on Wed

Bhopal, Dec 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nadda are likely to attend the oath ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav.

Yadav -- along with two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will administer the oath at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to attend the oath ceremony.

State BJP President V. D. Sharma on Tuesday visited the venue to review the preparation as a large number of people are expected to witness the oath ceremony while elaborate arrangements have been made for the occasion.

On Monday, the BJP legislative party met and decided to replace the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav (58).

Yadav - third time MLA from Ujjain South constituency, was Higher Education Minister in the Chouhan's cabinet.

Yadav, who was not being seen as a contender for the top post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state’s population.

After he was named as the Chief Minister-designate on Monday, Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked claims to form the next government.

Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

The state will also have two deputy chief ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Senior BJP leader and newly-elected MLA Narendra Singh Tomar, who was among contenders for the CM post, will be the new assembly speaker.

The Assembly election was held single phase on November 17, the saffron party won 163 of the 230 assembly seats in the state, relegating the Congress to a distant second at 66.

