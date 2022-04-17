PM Modi shares magazine on last episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a magazine based on the last episode of Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister also asked people to join the next episode of his monthly radio address on April 24.

"Here is an interesting magazine on last month's #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India's exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th", tweeted PM Modi.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last edition of 'Mann ki Baat' had called upon start-ups in the health sector especially those in the Ayush sector to put their content online in all languages recognized by the United Nations and not just remain restricted to English.

The Prime Minister underlined that the Ayush manufacturing industry is reaching around Rs 1.40 lakh crore rupees and expressed confidence that Ayush Start-Ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world.

He also urged the listeners to save every drop of water and also recycle and reuse water whenever possible and urged the children to be at the forefront of water conservation efforts.

The Prime Minister also shared several examples from across the country of the people who have made water conservation their life mission.

PM Modi also talked about the week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat during his last episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

( With inputs from ANI )

