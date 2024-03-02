PM Modi sharpens attack on dynastic politics, calls it 'biggest enemy' of youth

Patna, March 2 Social justice and dynasty are completely opposite to each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, adding that the people of Bihar suffered losses due to dynastic politics.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a public rally in Bihar's Begusarai.

"Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of youth and talent... True social justice comes from saturation. True social justice comes from satisfaction, not appeasement," he asserted.

Prime Minister Modi also slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, without taking his name. "The whole of Bihar knows how railway resources were looted for the 10 years before 2014. But today, people from around the world are discussing the modernization of Indian railways. Electrification is taking place rapidly and the facilities at railway stations are getting similar to that of an airport," he said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that Bihar has a "great legacy of Bharat Ratna late Karpoori Thakur and the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government here is taking it forward in the state".

The Prime Minister further said that due to the "ignorance of previous governments, fertilizer companies in Barauni, Sindri, Gorakhpur, Ramagundam and other places were closed in the past but now they are operational and making the country self-reliant in Urea production".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public rally in Aurangabad. Accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Prime Minister also launched 27 development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore during his visit to the state.

