PM Modi slams Opposition for 'putting brakes' on development of Vadhvan Port

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 30 Asserting that the Rs 76,000-crore Vadhvan Port will be the largest container port in the country which will change the nation's economic landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the opposition for putting brakes on the development of the project.

After laying the foundation for the port and launching a slew of projects for the fishing community and others, PM Modi in his speech slammed the opposition for deliberately blocking the work of Vadhavan port development before 2014 and again after 2019.

"Due to this single project, there will be an investment of a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore. The people should not forget that someone withheld such a huge investment," PM Modi said while criticising the opposition for opposing the development of the port.

"Unfortunately, the opposition in Maharashtra has always worked to put a brake on your (addressing the villagers) development and your well-being. Our country needed a big port. Palghar is a suitable place for that, and it can function in all weather conditions. In 2014, when the Devendra Fadnavis government came (to power in Maharashtra), it started working seriously. It was decided to make the port functional in 2020, but then, there was a change in the government. After that, no work has been done in this place for two and a half years," PM Modi said, criticising the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its inaction on the project.

Stating that the development of Vadhvan Port will completely change the economic scenario in the region, PM Modi said: "Thousands of ships will come to this port. Containers will arrive. The economic picture of this entire area is going to change. We will connect the port with rail and highway connectivity. There will be a big push for trade. The location is quite ideal.

"Today is a historic day in Maharashtra's and India's journey towards progress. A developed Maharashtra is an essential part of the resolve for a developed India. Therefore, over the past 10 years, we have taken continuous major decisions for Maharashtra's progress," he added.

According to PM Modi, Maharashtra has the potential and the necessary resources for development. He mentioned that the state has a sea coast and a centuries-old history of international trade from the coastal points. "There are immense future possibilities here," the Prime Minister said.

"To ensure that Maharashtra and the country get the full benefit of these opportunities, the foundation of Vadhvan Port has been laid today. This will be the country's largest container port. This will be an important port not only in the country but also among the deepest ports in the world," he said.

"Our government has also approved the development of the Dighi Port Industrial Area two-three days ago. That is, this is double good news for the people of Maharashtra. This will also become a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji's dreams," PM Modi said, adding that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave a new height to maritime trade and maritime power, and took decisions for the progress of the country.

PM Modi said that the new India is setting new milestones in maritime infrastructure, leaving behind every trace of the shackles of slavery.

"Today, India has become the second-largest fish producing country in the world. In 2014, only 80 lakh tonnes of fish was produced in the country... today, India is producing around 170 lakh tonnes of fish. That means, in just 10 years, the production has doubled," the Prime Minister added.

Further, PM Modi said that the government is paying more attention to the development of coastal villages.

"The separate tribal ministry was established by the government. Our own government also created a separate ministry for the welfare of fishermen. The women power of the 21st century is ready to give a new direction to society. Women power is a big basis for a developed India. Our government is committed to empowering women and ensuring prosperity in the nation through constant efforts and endeavours. Our government is actively promoting women's involvement in fish production," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the government has empowered thousands of women, enabling them to contribute significantly to the fisheries sector through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also interacted with the fishermen in Marathi and hailed their contribution to the fisheries sector.

"With 516 Koliwada (fishermen's colonies) in Maharashtra and a population of 1.5 million fishermen, Maharashtra's contribution to the fisheries sector is huge. The lives of crores of fishermen are changing through the fishing industry and through the Centre's schemes," he said.

