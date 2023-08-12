PM Modi slams opposition parties for walking out from Parliament during no-confidence motion

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition parties for leaving Parliament during the no-confidence motion and said that his government had beaten the negativeness being spread by them throughout the nation.

PM Modi, who virtually addressed the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, criticised the ruling TMC for using terror and threats to intimidate the opposition in the state during the rural poll last month. Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The opposition parties didn’t want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in their alliance. They ran away from the House, he said while addressing the programme.

The no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after opposition MPs staged a walkout. A no-confidence motion is a formal proposal moved by a member against the government in Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi also alleged that the opposition parties didn’t want a discussion on Manipur. They were not serious about any discussion, they just wanted to do politics over it, he claimed.