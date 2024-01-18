PM Modi Sleeps on Floor, Embraces Austerity For Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing a rigorous 11-day ritualistic period ahead of his participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22nd. Following the Yam rules, he is embracing austerity and spiritual discipline to prepare for the momentous occasion.

Sources close to the Prime Minister's office revealed that he is adhering strictly to the prescribed code, which emphasizes penance, meditation, and a "satvik" diet. This means abstaining from onion, garlic, and other spices considered stimulating for the senses, NDTV reported.

In a remarkable display of dedication, PM Modi is reportedly sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been consuming only coconut water throughout this period. The rituals for the temple consecration began on January 12th, and on January 22nd, the Prime Minister will perform the key "Pran Pratishtha" puja.

"Pran Pratishtha" signifies the infusion of divine consciousness into the idol, making it a true object of worship. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will carry out the main rituals of this sacred ceremony, which will culminate at the auspicious time of 12.30 pm on January 22nd.

The black stone idol of Ram Lalla, a depiction of Lord Rama as a five-year-old, was recently transported to the temple and placed in the sanctorum sanctorum after a special puja. The formal installation ceremony is expected to take place soon.