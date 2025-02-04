PM Modi smarter than Prez Trump, knows how to convince global leaders: Jim Rogers

New Delhi, Feb 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is smarter than US President Donald Trump and in the current world economic order, he is most capable of working together with the new US administration which would be good for both the nations, veteran global investor Jim Rogers told IANS on Tuesday.

After finishing his two-day visit to Paris, PM Modi is likely to pay a two-day visit to the US beginning February 12, to hold wide-ranging talks with the US President on February 13.

Rogers said that PM Modi is going to convince many leaders in the world with his dynamic vision and capabilities, which have kept the country on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy despite geo-political uncertainties.

“PM Modi is going to meet Trump. In my view, he will be true to himself, to his own brains, that he will not get swept away by the dazzle of foreign politicians. In my view, Mr. Modi is smarter than Mr. Trump,” said the 82-year-old American investor and financial commentator based in Singapore.

PM Modi will be one of the few foreign leaders to visit Washington, DC, for one-on-one talks just weeks after Trump’s new administration took office.

The leaders also held a phone call last month, after which the US President said PM Modi will probably visit the White House in February.

The January 27 phone conversation was the second time the two leaders spoke after Trump's re-election — the first took place just after he had won the Presidential election in November 2024.

According to Rogers, if PM Modi continues to be true to what he knows is good for India, he's going to be fantastic.

“And I'm sure India and America can work together to be even more fantastic. PM Modi can open up the Indian economy; he is smart enough to do that. It would be good for India as well as for America,” said the ace global investor.

The US President has already promised to strengthen the "great partnership" with India and PM Modi, continuing the close ties he forged in his first term.

