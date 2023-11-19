PM Modi, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, "On her birth anniversary, tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister."

Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her birth anniversary.

Several senior leaders, including and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal and others also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Indira Gandhi was the first and the only woman Prime Minister of India.

She became the Prime Minister in 1966 after Lal Bahadur Shastri's death. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as the Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor