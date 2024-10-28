PM Modi, Spanish Prez pledge to enhance partnership in bilateral talks, held at Laxmi Vilas Palace

Vadodara (Gujarat), Oct 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez for bilateral talks at the Durbar Hall complex of Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara on Monday. The focus of their discussion centered around strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors.

The two leaders also talked about the shared commitment by both nations on burning issues of global peace, prosperity, and cooperation.

The meeting took place following the inauguration of the TATA-Airbus C295 aircraft production facility, with both leaders underscoring their commitment to a dynamic and multifaceted India-Spain partnership.

The two leaders, following delegation-level talks, also had lunch at the palace and interacted with the India-Spain business delegation.

Welcoming President Sanchez, PM Modi said, "I welcome you and your delegation. This is your first visit to India. Last year in New Delhi, we all felt your absence. It's a pleasure to welcome you to India during Diwali in my home state of Gujarat."

He noted Gujarat's reputation as a "land of festivals and enthusiasm" and likened the Diwali festivities to the renewed energy and enthusiasm in India-Spain relations sparked by Sanchez's visit.

Highlighting the deep historical roots of the India-Spain partnership, PM Modi remarked, "With the inauguration of the C295 plant, we're beginning a new chapter. Our shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law connects us, and we have strong ties in fields like economy, defence, pharmaceuticals, IT, science and technology, renewable energy, and more. We also share a commitment to global peace, prosperity, and cooperation."

PM Modi further emphasised on the importance of people-to-people ties, noting that young Indian talent is contributing to Spain's green and digital transition goals.

"In light of this growing relationship, India opened a new Consulate in Barcelona this year, and we welcome Spain's decision to open a new Consulate in Bengaluru," he added.

Spanish President Sanchez congratulated PM Modi on his third term in office and expressed optimism about the impact of his visit, stating, "It is an honour to be in India with the Spanish delegation. I am confident this visit will enhance our bilateral relations and reflect the influence both India and Spain hold globally."

Sanchez also mentioned an "ambitious joint declaration" being endorsed during the visit, covering a wide range of collaborations.

"We celebrate the signing of agreements in fields such as investment, railways, customs, and cultural exchanges, with more areas to be added, reflecting the richness of our ties," he added.

The Spanish President highlighted the unique complementarities between the two countries, noting, "India's role extends beyond the Indo-Pacific to a broader geopolitical context. Spain maintains historic ties with Latin America, an increased presence in Africa, and holds a leading voice in the European Union."

He underscored the opportunities presented by this geopolitical framework, adding, "When India and Spain work together, we can expand our reach and cultivate closer relations across different regions."

Sanchez concluded by stressing the shared goals of both countries, in strengthening the multilateral order and upholding the democratic values worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor