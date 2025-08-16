PM Modi speaks only ‘Mann Ki Baat’, ignores public sentiment: Shiv Sena (UBT) Anand Dubey

New Delhi, Aug 16 Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he talks only about his own “Mann Ki Baat” while ignoring the “mann ki baat” of the people.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey said, “PM Modi does not do what he says and whatever he does-like demonetisation, GST-he never says anything about it. Modi Ji only talks about his own mind, never about the minds of the people.”

On the Prime Minister’s praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address, Dubey said that the Opposition heard “everything” in PM Modi’s speech, including the appreciation for the RSS. “There is nothing wrong in praising the RSS as he has been associated with it, but the problem is when the Prime Minister remains silent on the country’s real issues. People voted for ‘achhe din’ but roads are still in poor condition and water and electricity problems persist,” he said.

He emphasised that on national occasions like August 15, the Prime Minister should send a message of brotherhood, unity, and harmony rather than political rhetoric. “When he speaks from the BJP platform, he is a party leader. But from the Red Fort, he addresses the nation as Prime Minister. Such occasions should be above politics,” Dubey stressed.

On the promised Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Dubey claimed that the benefits have not reached the common man. “Modi ji promised jobs, bringing back black money from abroad, and taking PoK, but these have remained unfulfilled. GST reforms have only brought assurances, not results,” he alleged.

Commenting on the recent Trump–Putin meeting in Alaska, Dubey criticised US President Donald Trump’s remarks about pressuring India not to buy Russian oil. “India takes decisions based on its own policies and interests. We don’t interfere in other countries’ internal matters, and we expect the same in return,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor