PM Modi Speaks to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMS About Situations Due to Floods and Heavy Rains; Assures Centre’s Help

New Delhi, September 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods. During his talks on Sunday, the PM assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome the challenge.

PM Modi spoke to Telangana CM Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said. The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the PM the losses incurred due to heavy rains in the state and also briefed the Prime Minister about the immediate relief measures taken by the state government without causing any inconvenience or loss of life, as per the release.

Further, the CM explained to the Prime Minister that the Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain-related damages. PM Modi appreciated the state government machinery for maintaining high alert and preventing the loss of life, the release said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in adverse weather conditions. The PM further said that the Union Government would extend the required assistance and relief to the heavy rain-affected Telangana state.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in the state, all primary and secondary schools were declared to be closed on Monday.

The Hyderabad district collector announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, officials said on Sunday.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," the District Collector said in a post on X.