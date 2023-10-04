PM Modi speaks to Sikkim Chief Minister in wake of flash floods, assures support

New Delhi, Oct 4 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and took stock of the situation in the wake of flash floods which hit some parts of the state, due to cloud burst.

Modi assured all possible support to the chief minister to deal with the situation.

He also prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected.

“Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Modi posted on X.

A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 a.m. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.

Flash floods in Sikkim were compounded by release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

