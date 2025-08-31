PM Modi spotlights growing influence of Indian culture, citing examples from Italy, Canada, Russia

New Delhi, Aug 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again emphasised the expanding influence of Indian culture across the world, sharing examples from Italy, Canada, and Russia, where awareness and appreciation of Indian traditions are steadily rising.

Addressing the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Wherever you go in the world, you will definitely find the influence of Indian culture there, and this influence is not limited just to the big cities of the world, but it can also be seen in small cities."

Giving an example from Italy, he said, "Something similar was witnessed in a small town of Italy -- Camp-Rotondo. There, a statue of Maharishi Valmiki was unveiled. Many important personalities of the area, including the local mayor, also attended this programme."

"People of Indian origin living in Camp-Rotondo are very happy with the installation of the statue of Maharishi Valmiki. The messages of Maharishi Valmiki inspire all of us," he further added.

PM Modi also pointed to a recent development in Canada, where, earlier this month, a 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Shri Ram was inaugurated in Mississauga.

"People were very excited about this event. Videos of the grand statue of Lord Shri Ram were shared a lot on social media," he said.

Turning to Russia, the Prime Minister spoke about the growing fascination with the Ramayana.

"This love for Ramayana and Indian culture is now reaching every corner of the world. There is a famous place in Russia -- Vladivostok. Many people know it as a place where the temperature falls to -20 to -30 degrees Celsius in winter," he said.

He highlighted that earlier this month, Vladivostok hosted a Ramayana exhibition showcasing paintings created by Russian children on different themes from the epic.

"This month, a unique exhibition was held in Vladivostok. Paintings made by Russian children on different themes of the Ramayana were showcased there. A competition was also organised there. It is indeed heartening to see the growing awareness of Indian culture in different parts of the world," PM Modi added.

