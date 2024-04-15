PM Modi steering India into 'digital age', RJD pushing Bihar back to 'lantern era': Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, April 15 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country into the digital age, the Rashtriya Jatanta Dal (RJD) and its supporters seem determined to pull Bihar back into the ‘lantern era’.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Bihar' Nawada to seek support for BJP candidate Vivek Thakur, the UP Chief Minister took a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying: "Ishwar, Lalu ji ko swasth karein, aap aabadi badhayein aur BJP aawas banane ka karya karegi" (May God bless Laluji with good health and he contributes to increase the population while the BJP will handle housing construction)."

Encouraging the voters to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its developmental achievements, Yogi Adityanath termed RJD's past governance as a 'dark era', as he emphasised the BJP's commitment to honour the esteemed personalities.

Taking a swipe at the RJD, Yogi Adityanath stressed that funds from Delhi now directly reach the beneficiaries' accounts.

Highlighting the NDA's developmental achievements, CM Adityanath noted that under the Modi government, four crore impoverished individuals have received homes over the past decade, adding that three crore more houses will be constructed in the coming five years.

He also highlighted that Nawada is the revered 'karmbhumi' of the late Jayaprakash Narayan, who played a pivotal role in safeguarding democracy, besides being the land of former Chief Minister late Karpuri Thakur.

He also underscored Bihar's immense contributions to the nation, mentioning notable figures like the President of the Constituent Assembly late Rajendra Prasad, and former Chief Minister Krishna Sinha, who hailed from the region.

"The Congress and its allies consistently failed to honour Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur. However, PM Modi and the BJP demonstrated their respect for Bihar's people by bestowing 'Bharat Ratna' upon Karpoori Thakur. Bihar is revered as the cradle of democracy, shaping the nation's history and imparting invaluable lessons in democracy."

Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that the gravest challenges to democracy include the ‘criminalisation of politics’ and the ‘politicisation of criminals', adding that politics based on caste and family is a major impediment to the democratic process.

"With Ram Lalla being established in Ayodhya, there has been a surge in enthusiasm in Bihar. The first gift for the Ram Temple came from Bihar," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that previously, the youth could avail interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. However, as outlined in the BJP's Sankalp Patra, this amount has now been doubled to Rs 20 lakh.

The UP Chief Minister also criticised the RJD for engaging in extortion activities, asserting that such activities are not tolerated under the BJP-NDA government.

He pointed out that many associated with the RJD are known for brandishing weapons, as he questioned their commitment to progress.

While the BJP and its allies aim to realise the vision of a self-reliant and digitally-advanced India through initiatives like Digital India, the RJD and its allies oppose these efforts.

"We haven't just established Ram Lalla in Ayodhya; we've also sent the mafia and criminals on a journey to 'Ram Nam Satya Hai'. Some ended up in jail, and some are in hell. Only the BJP can achieve this. If you want Bihar to mirror UP's progress, don't let the heat deter you on April 19. Vote for the lotus symbol and stand against those who tarnish politics."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor