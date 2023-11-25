PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a flight aboard the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. This aerial journey took place during the Prime Minister's visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

During his visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of HAL’s manufacturing facility, encompassing the production of Tejas jets. According to the sources, the Prime Minister took the flight for nearly 45 minutes in the light combat IAF aircraft.

PM Modi shared the pictures of his flight and said that the experience of sortie in homegrown aircraft significantly bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential, the Prime Minister posted on X.

