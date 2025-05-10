PM Modi takes stock after 'Operation Sindoor' concludes; diplomatic curbs to stay

New Delhi, May 10 After the successful conclusion of anti-terror ‘Operation Sindoor’ and announcement of ceasefire with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and congratulated the armed forces for their decisive actions.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs were present in the 50-minute meeting -- the second on Saturday -- which saw unanimity on the issue of maintaining a high alert.

The meeting also concluded with a decision to continue to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, maintain suspension of visas to Pakistanis and not restart the Kartarpur pilgrimage yet.

Earlier, Chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) also shared details about the terrorists – including those wanted in the IC-814 flight’s hijack to Kandahar in 1999 – killed in 'Operation Sindoor'.

PM Modi also took stock of gains from the operation, which saw destruction of nine terror platforms in Pakistan, damage to over a dozen Pakistani air bases, extensive breakdown of ‘Pakistani morale’ and a ceasefire on Indian terms.

The ceasefire sparked spontaneous celebrations across the country, especially border areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, with people shouting slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

The silencing of guns on both sides after four days marks a big military victory for India, which is sure that it will continue to dictate terms on the Indus Waters Treaty.

India has also emerged stronger as a global military force and a deserving ‘Super Power’ – which subdued a nuclear-armed Pakistan – for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, according to a defence analyst.

The end of ‘Operation Sindoor’, said Defence officials, was subject to the condition that future acts of terror would be treated as acts of war and countered with full force.

The global message sent out by India from the operation was that India will not wait for permission to defend its people, terror will be punished — anytime, anywhere and showed that terrorists and their masterminds have no place to hide.

