PM Modi takes stock of projects worth Rs 76,500 crore across 11 states at PRAGATI meeting

New Delhi, Aug 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of key development projects being implemented with an investment of Rs 76,500 crore across 11 states and UTs.

"In the meeting, seven significant projects were reviewed, which included two projects relating to road connectivity, two rail projects and one project each of the coal, power and water resources sectors," according to a PMO statement.

The projects are being carried out across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister was the 44th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments. This was the first meeting in the third term.

PM Modi emphasised the fact that every official in the government, at the Central or State level, must be sensitised about the fact that delay in projects not only leads to cost escalation but also deprives the public of the intended benefits of the project, the PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister also said that the "Ek ped Maa ke Naam" campaign can help safeguard the environment while undertaking project development.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed AMRUT 2.0 and public grievances related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects together inter-alia address water issues in urban and rural areas. AMRUT 2.0 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation is a national program that aims to provide water supply and sanitation to all households in India.

The Prime Minister emphasised that water is a basic human need and quality disposal of grievances at the district level as well as state level must be ensured by the state governments. Adequate operation and maintenance mechanism of Jal Jeevan projects is critical for its success and the Prime Minister suggested the involvement of women self-help groups where possible and the skilling of youth in operation and maintenance works. He reiterated the need to conduct the water resource survey at the district level and emphasised source sustainability. He advised Chief Secretaries to personally monitor the works under AMRUT 2.0 and states should make plans keeping in mind the growth potential and future needs of cities.

PM Modi said that while making drinking water plans for cities, peri-urban areas should also be kept in mind because with time these areas also get incorporated into the city limits. Reforms in urban governance, comprehensive urban planning, urban transport planning, and municipal finance are critical needs of the hour, given the rapid urbanisation in the country. He also emphasised that one needs to take the benefit of initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to meet the growing energy needs of cities.

The Prime Minister also recalled that many of these aspects of urbanization and drinking water had been discussed in the Chief Secretaries Conference and the commitments given must be reviewed by Chief Secretaries themselves. He further asked the Chief Secretaries and Secretaries in the Centre to continue working on the Mission Amrit Sarovar programme. He said that the water catchment area of Amrit Sarovars should be kept clean and desilting of these water bodies should be taken up as per requirement with the involvement of the Village Committee.

Up to the 44th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 355 projects having a total cost of Rs. 18.12 lakh crore have been reviewed, the PMO statement added.

