PM Modi talks tough on terror on his first roadshow in Gujarat post Op-Sindoor

Bhuj, May 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India maintains a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which Operation Sindoor has reinforced, and anyone who dares to spill Indian blood will face consequences. He also assured the nation that no one who threatens India will be spared.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a road show in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Monday. The golden sands of Kutch glowed under the afternoon sun as the Prime Minister arrived in the border district for the first time since Operation Sindoor. Thousands gathered in Bhuj, chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Addressing the crowd in their beloved Kutchi dialect, PM Modi spoke of their role as guardians of the nation’s borders. He reflected on his deep connection with the people of Kutch, expressing gratitude for their strength and resilience. “To rid Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism, its people—especially the youth—must step forward and embrace a peaceful life. They must prioritise progress and stability rather than allowing terror to dictate their future,” PM Modi said.

Operation Sindoor stands as a mission to protect humanity and eradicate terrorism, he reiterated. PM Modi said, “On May 22, I made it clear in a public gathering in Bihar that I would eliminate terrorist hideouts. We waited 15 days for Pakistan to take decisive action, but when no steps were taken, I granted our military the authority to act. With precision and discipline, they struck deep within enemy territory, ensuring minimal collateral damage. This operation proved India's strength and capability to the world.”

“Pakistan's reaction was frantic. On the night of the 9th May, drones attempted to breach India's Kutch border, believing that Gujarat would be a vulnerable target. But history remembers the brave women of 1971, who defied the odds and built a crucial runway within 72 hours, enabling India’s counterattacks,” the Prime Minister said. “Today, I am honoured to be in their presence, blessed by their courage. A Sindoor tree sapling gifted by them will now take root in the PM House, growing into a Banyan tree—a symbol of resilience,” PM Modi stated.

India struck terrorist hideouts, but in response, Pakistan attempted to harm innocent civilians. Yet, when their drones appeared, they were swiftly neutralised, falling one after the other, PM Modi said. India retaliated with double the force, devastating Pakistan’s military bases with unparalleled precision. The world witnessed India's accuracy in destroying enemy airbases—just as we had done in 1971. This time, however, all of Pakistan trembled, he asserted.

“India's response was so overwhelming that Pakistan’s airbases remain crippled, struggling for survival. Ultimately, Pakistan had no choice but to surrender. They underestimated India’s strength, and when faced with our military’s sheer power, they had to raise the white flag. From the outset, India’s goal was to eliminate terrorism, yet Pakistan’s miscalculations led to their downfall,” he further said.

He laid emphasis and said India’s fight is not against the people of Pakistan, but against the forces that foster terrorism. Pakistan’s military and leadership have turned extremism into a means of survival, destroying the lives of their own citizens. “The youth of Pakistan must reflect. Is this the future they want? Who has truly led them astray? India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, yet Pakistan struggles due to those in power who perpetrate violence. Pakistan’s children deserve better. They must reject terrorism and embrace peace, ensuring a future free from oppression and fear,” he said.

His visit was marked by historic announcements. PM Modi inaugurated 18 development projects worth Rs 2326 crore and laid the foundation stone for 15 major ventures worth Rs 51,088 crore, bringing a total investment exceeding Rs 53,400 crore. The projects included advancements in renewable energy, infrastructure, and expansions in trade and tourism, positioning Kutch as a rising global hub of progress.

Kutch, once a land of hardship, had evolved into a centre for seafood processing, tourism, and commerce, proving that determination could reshape destinies. The region was set to become the world's largest hub for green energy, boosting India's standing in sustainable development. As the Prime Minister planted a ‘Sindoor’ tree sapling, he reinforced the nation's resolve against terrorism. India's fight was not against people but against forces that threatened peace.

