PM Modi targets Oppn with 'jacuzzi, photo op in jhuggis and urban naxal' jibes

New Delhi, Feb 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday listed the government's key achievements and milestones in the past ten years, ranging from public welfare schemes to tapping the new-age avenues of growth including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also skilling the youth to scale up the country's growth engine.

PM Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address, also took occasional swipes at the Opposition to call out their 'opportunistic and misleading' politics to further their own agenda, at the cost of public interest.

PM Modi during his over 100-minute speech in the Lok Sabha was in particular, critical of ‘Sheeshmahal’, signifying the splurge of the public money by AAP government and ‘photo op in jhuggis’, an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi’s outreach to the poor and marginalised classes.

The Prime Minister mocked both the AAP and Congress leaders without taking names.

"Some leaders have centered their politics around jacuzzi and stylish showers, but our government was focused on plugging the gaps in tap water connection and working to achieve 100 per cent output under the Jal Jeevan Mission," PM Modi said, referring to water supply in Delhi.

Notably, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence ‘Sheeshmahal’ boasting of expensive and exquisite features, including jacuzzi, showers and golden toilets has been at the centre of heated poll campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Further elaborating on the government's people-intensive projects, PM Modi listed schemes which were saving hundreds of crores of rupees and are being extensively utilised for improving their living standards.

"In the past 10 years, we have saved crores of rupees which have been used for the public. We have not used that money to build a 'Sheeshmahal', instead we used that to build the nation," said the Prime Minister, evoking cheers from the treasury benches.

PM Modi also blasted the decades-long rule of Congress for deceiving the public with popular slogans like Garibi Hatao but then leaving them to their own fate.

Taunting the Congress leaders over photo-ops in jhuggis (huts), he said that those who get photos clicked inside the huts for their own entertainment will find the discussion on the poor inside the Parliament ‘boring’.

The remark was targeted at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his ‘absence’ from the House during the speech.

In another dig, PM Modi said that some leaders have lost their mental balance after facing multiple defeats.

Further escalating his attack on the Opposition, he said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be amusing for some but for him as well as the country, it stood for two things – Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India.

PM Modi also said that some leaders are openly speaking the language of 'urban naxals' and openly challenging the Indian state, a clear reference to Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement that Congress’ fight is against the Indian state.

"Those who speak this language don't understand the Constitution. For the past 7 decades, Jammu and Kashmir has been deprived of its Constitutional rights. Our government demolished the wall of Article 370 and brought a level playing field for the residents," PM Modi said.

He further said that those who roam around with a copy of Constitution in their pockets will never understand the kind of difficulties that they inflicted on Muslim women.

"Our government ended Triple Talaq, bringing justice to crores of Muslim women," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that "the Opposition dwells on appeasement politics, but for us, it is the ‘santushtikaran’ that matters".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor