PM Modi targets Opposition over corruption & nepotism, says BJP's third term to be historic

Jaipur, April 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition over corruption and nepotism, saying the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is the first of its kind in which family-based parties and corrupt people have been rallying together to save their members and aides.

Addressing the people at a rally in Molahera village of Kotputli in support of BJP candidate Rao Rajendra Singh (contesting from Jaipur Rural LS seat), PM Modi said that the third term of the BJP-led government is going to be a decisive and historic one.

A huge crowd was present on the occasion that was heard raising slogans of "Modi, Modi" all through the programme.

"What happened in the last 10 years is just a trailer to it. There is still a lot left," PM Modi said.

Criticising the Opposition, he said: "I say, remove corruption. They say, save the corrupt. They traget me and say that Modi has no family. My family is the people of the country."

This was PM Modi's first public meeting in Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, BJP's state unit president CP Joshi among others were also present.

"A grand Ram temple was built. The third term of the BJP government is going to be a historic one. People often tell me to take rest. But I was born to work hard," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that amid India's recent success stories, he never claimed that "we accomplished everything in 10 years".

"But it is also true that we have done the work which could not be done in the last five-six decades after Independence. We worked at the pace the country needed. The Congress only gave the slogan of eradicating poverty, BJP has shown that 25 crore people have been taken out of poverty. Article 370 was scrapped, and if Modi is there, the country will be elevated to the third rank (in terms of economy) on global charts," PM Modi said.

Criticising the Congress, PM Modi said that on one hand, there is the BJP which considers the country as its family, while on the other, the grand old party considers its family bigger than the country.

"The BJP is going to make India proud on the global arena. On the other hand, Congress goes abroad and abuses India. Rajasthan has always stood as a shield against such anti-national forces," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor