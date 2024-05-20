PM Modi tears into Naveen Patnaik-led BJD govt in Odisha rally

Bhubaneswar, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sharpened his attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, accusing it of engaging in corruption and ruining the state.

PM Modi said the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government has ruined Odisha and trampled the dreams of the state's youth.

The BJD government has been seized by corrupt people who have captured the Chief Minister’s Office and Chief Minister's residence, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing rallies during his marathon election campaign at Angul and Cuttack in Odisha.

"Odisha has kept its faith in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for 25 years and today, Odisha is doing self-introspection about what it got in those years. The farmers in Odisha are still facing trouble and youth are migrating to other states for jobs. The situation is much worse in tribal areas where migration is rampant," PM Modi said in an election rally at Angul.

He alleged that BJD leaders have committed massive corruption in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in the state.

PM Modi said that the Central government has provided Rs 26,000 to Odisha under the DMF funds.

Raking up the issue of missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasury of Puri Jagannath Temple), PM Modi said "the coterie that has captured the BJD government and the CM is responsible" for the missing keys for the last six years.

He again promised to make public the commission report on Ratna Bhandar and unravel the truth behind the missing keys issue as soon as BJP comes to power in the state.

PM Modi also assured that if anyone is found guilty on the issue, he/she will not be spared.

Again, during his address at a public gathering at Cuttack, PM Modi alleged that there was a widespread resentment among the people of Odisha over the missing key issue.

"People are saying that the keys of Ratna Bhandar have reached Tamil Nadu. Who has taken the keys to Tamil Nadu? Will you forgive such people? The way the keys went missing, and the inquiry report suppressed is quite serious," alleged PM Modi.

While addressing the rally in Cuttack, the Prime Minister also said that a person, who neither understands the culture of Odisha nor cares for it, cannot rule the state.

He said the next 25 years will be important for Odisha's development and the state needs to vote for BJP’s fast-paced double-engine government.

"The BJD government has given land, sand, coal and mining mafias to Odisha. The BJD's legislators and ministers are working 24x7 for it. Can infrastructural development, investment or jobs be created under such circumstances?" questioned PM Modi during his address at Cuttack.

The Prime Minister said that his government had allocated a record amount of money for the development of Odisha.

"The state used to get around Rs 5,000 crore under the old mining policy during the Congress rule. But, now the state is getting Rs 50,000 crore under the new mining policy. Besides, the state government has received Rs 26,000 crore under the district mineral fund. But, the corrupt BJD government is misusing the money in Odisha," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also accused the BJD government of engaging in collecting commissions for every developmental project in the state.

He alleged that the BJD was looting the state by offering tenders to contractors close to the party.

"The youth are facing innumerable hardships due to the corruption of the BJD government. They are forced to move out as the BJD government failed to create an investment atmosphere. There is a mafia here who has captured every sector and he stops any competition here. Once the BJP government comes to power, we will break the backbone of this mafia in Odisha," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also exuded confidence in the state witnessing a double-engine government.

Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. Polling will be held in Cuttack and Angul on May 25.

