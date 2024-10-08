PM Modi Thanks Haryana Voters for BJP's Historic Win, Compliments JKNC for 'Commendable Performance' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for granting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a clear majority in the state assembly elections. He described the victory as a win for the politics of development and good governance.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "I salute the people's strength of Haryana for once again granting the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations."

He extended his congratulations to BJP workers for their dedication and tireless efforts that contributed to the party's success. "You have not only served the people of the state but have also communicated our development agenda to them. This is the reason behind BJP's historic win in Haryana," he added.

PM Modi also complimented Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for commendable performance in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), the PM Modi said, “I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections."

“I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” the post said.

The post on X further added, “These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this."

The BJP has won 29 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, followed by the BJP with 29 seats, Congress with 6, People's Democratic Party (PDP) with 3, Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 1, Peoples Conference with 1, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 1, and 7 independent candidates.